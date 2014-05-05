Paducah Police cruiser involved in crash

Officer Josh Bryant, Paducah Police accident reconstructionist, taking measurements from Officer Hicks' cruiser. The cruiser is in the police department's impound lot. (Source: Paducah Police Department)

A Paducah Police cruiser was involved in a crash late Sunday night.

According to police, a Paducah man was hospitalized after he rode his bicycle into the path of a Paducah Police Department cruiser on Sunday, May 4 at 9:57 p.m. on Joe Clifton Drive.

They say Officer Jason Hicks, 32, was driving north on Joe Clifton Drive, one of multiple officers responding to a fight involving 30 to 40 people at Dudley Court Apartments.

The preliminary investigation showed that Hicks reached Clay Street, Terry L. Stokes, 54, rode his bicycle into the road and Hicks' cruiser hit the front wheel of the bicycle. Hicks called in the crash and several officers responding to the original call stopped and responded.

Stokes told the officers he did not remember what happened, but that he had had at least six 12-ounce beers and was riding his bicycle home. He was taken by ambulance to a Paducah hospital for treatment. Hicks was not injured.

Police say Stokes was cited on charges of operating a non-motorized vehicle under the influence of intoxicants and having no lights on his bicycle.

The crash is under investigation by the Paducah Police Department's Accident Reconstruction Team.

At the request of Chief Brandon Barnhill, a Kentucky State Police accident reconstructionist is conducting a parallel investigation.



