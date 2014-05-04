Duggar family comes to Cape, event raises money for Ruth House

The Duggar family made a stop in Cape Girardeau Sunday night. The couple along with their 19 kids star in a cable television show built on family values.

It was a packed house at Lynwood Baptist Church as the stars shared their journey of faith and shared their musical talents. The Duggar family sings a tune not often heard on TV shows these days.

“It’s so important to live life based on Bible principals,” Jim Bob Duggar told Heartland News.

The family drew a huge crowd to the event. Organizers say it was sold out.

“We enjoy the family and the show and what they stand for,” Jeff Niswonger said.

The Niswonger family were five out of more than 1,000 people in the crowd.

“Their Christian values, the way they raise their children to be modest, their daughters especially,” Niswonger said.

It was a fun night for everyone and one of the best parts was that all proceeds stayed local and helped out a really great cause. Along with a welcomed message, the Duggars brought a way to raise money for a local ministry called the Midwest Ministry Care Center.

“It allows us to meet more of the needs that participants in our program have,” Program Director Kevin Coffee said.

KFVS News has reported recently on the Ruth House, which is a part of the Midwest Ministry Care Center. Money raised at this event goes to that program, which helps women recovering from drug and alcohol addiction.

“We believe that we will increase our budget by about $8,000,” Coffee said.

Midwest Ministry Care Center director Kevin Coffee says this event is meeting a huge need and the Duggars say, that’s what they’re here for.

“This just fits right in with what our goals in life are, and to teach our children, to reach out and love other people,” Michelle Duggar said.

Jim Bob and Michelle say with a full house of their own, they want to encourage other families.

“All of those parenting questions that you come up to, I have found those answers many times as I’ve cried out to the Lord with my own children and he has met the answer there in His Word,” Michelle Duggar said.

While they direct their children on stage, this couple says, there’s someone else always directing them and their family.

“God is the author of love and the Bible has all of the answers for life’s questions and it’s amazing that as we seek him, it’s amazing how he will direct our lives and orchestrate our lives and really draw us closer as a family.”

Again, money raised from Sunday’s event goes to the Midwest Ministry Care Center. That program provides housing for women recovering from addictions. Coffee says they hope to expand their program to reach men in the future.

