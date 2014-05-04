2 bald eagles to be released to wild in Illinois

DURAND, Ill. (AP) - Two bald eagles are set to be released into the wild in northern Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources says the pair of birds will be released Saturday during a special event at the Illinois Conservation Foundation's Torstenson Youth Conservation Education Center near Pecatonica.

They eagles were found injured last year and brought to Hoo Haven Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center in Durand.

Staff and volunteers restored the pair to health. The eagles are named Courage and Valor.

The release is open to the public.

