Kidney Disease Walk at Arena Park

Arena Park in Cape Girardeau was home to the first Kidney Disease Awareness Walk in southeast Missouri on Sunday, May 4.

Organizers brought the awareness walk together in just three short weeks after they were unable to attend the annual walk in St. Louis.

The National and Missouri Kidney Foundations have agreed to help make this an annual event for the Southeast Missouri area.

"Kidney disease is something that affects so many people, but you don't hear about it until you have it and it's too late," said Sondra Britton, an organizer of the event and manager of a local dialysis clinic. "We wanted to have this walk today to bring that awareness to the community, and they've been nothing but supportive from the beginning."

All proceeds and donations from the awareness walk will benefit the National Kidney Foundation.

