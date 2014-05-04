Mo. man falls asleep while driving on I-24 in western Ky.

McCracken County Sheriff Deputies responded to a one vehicle rollover Sunday afternoon at the 5 mile marker of Interstate 24.

An investigation revealed Ronald Fry, 68, of Wright City, Missouri, was traveling westbound around 1:48 p.m., in his 2005 Toyota Tundra. He fell asleep at the wheel and his vehicle exited the right shoulder of the road. He was not able to regain control and the vehicle rolled over, before striking a large metal highway sign.

Fry was taken to Baptist Health for non-life threatening injuries.

The westbound lanes of Interstate 24 were down to one lane for 40 minutes, for investigation and clean-up of the scene.

McCracken County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Paducah City Fire Department, Mercy Regional Ambulance, Department of Emergency Services, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife and Kentucky State Police.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.