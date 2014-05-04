No ordinary prom night for Anna student

For many, prom is the greatest night of their life. For one man, it was perfect.

For Jacob Wells of Anna, Illinois this was no ordinary night. He got dressed, picked up his date, took her out to dinner and had the night of his life at prom.

For many, this is a normal prom night date. Jacob however, is in a wheelchair and has never had the luxury of being "what some call normal."

Jacob asked Suzanna to the prom. She answered yes with a smile on her face. He then wheeled up to her house, gave her a corsage, and off they went to enjoy their magical night together.

Jacob has cerebral palsy, a condition he has had since birth. During his life, he says others have treated him unfairly. However, this night was different.

Jacob lit up the dance floor on Saturday night at the Anna-Jonesboro prom.

Jacob and Susanna took center stage dancing the night away. Students were on hand cheering him on and making his night one to remember.

Jacob and Susanna danced and had a wonderful time.

"It felt great having people look beyond the chair and see me for me," said Jacob. "It was a perfect night."

Then something amazing happened.

Jacob surprised everyone by rising up and standing. He then danced one dance with Susanna without his wheelchair.

"It was a great moment," said Jacob. "I told her I would stand and dance with her so I had to do it."

"I was so proud and happy for him. I knew he could do it," Susanna said.

Jacob was feeling wonderful but then it got better. Jacob was selected prom king out of 44 candidates.

"It was perfect," said Jacob. "The perfect night!"

Jacob reflects on that night as one of the happiest in his life. He said it wouldn't had been the same without Susanna by his side.

We met up with Jacob on Sunday after the prom. He and Susanna were having a lot of fun hanging out and are the best of friends.

He plans to go to college after high school and major in sports broadcasting.

For Susanna, she couldn't be any happier. She got the date she wanted.

Susanna says she and Jacob hang out all the time after school hours and is happy she was part of his perfect night.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.