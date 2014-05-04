Names released in Ark. shootings - Sikeston man killed in crash - Circus Act goes wrong

A Sikeston man is dead after a crash on Sunday morning.

The names have been released in the deadly Saturday Arkansas shootings (Source: KAIT-TV).

Police have released the names on Sunday of those killed and injured in Saturday afternoon's shootings in northeast Arkansas. Mollie Lair has the details tonight at 5:00.

A Sikeston, Mo. man is dead, and a woman injured, after an early morning wreck in Mississippi County, Missouri.

A Van Buren, Mo. man has died after his scooter was struck by a car early Saturday afternoon.

Good news! Bryan McCormick says windy and warm under mostly sunny skies tomorrow!



Meet the Duggar's! The popular cable-TV family was in Cape Girardeau on Sunday. Kadee Brosseau has more on why they visited southeast Missouri at 9:04.

Circus performances in Providence, RI were suspended on Sunday after an aerial act went wrong.

From southern Illinois comes a heartwarming prom story from last night. Tune in at 5:04.

The Kentucky Lottery plans a new advertising campaign this summer, focusing on cash for college scholarships.

Tune in at 9:07 from find out the details on a Bill aims to end Illinois 'puppy mill' sales.

And, at 9:54, a Craigslist donor finds a kidney for his mom! Also a Kidney Walk took place here in the Heartland.

Josh Frydman has Murray State-SEMO baseball/softball highlights on Heartland Sports!

Have a great night -

James Long

Kfvs12.com web producer