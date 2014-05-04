Names released in Ark. shootings - Sikeston man killed in crash - Circus Act goes wrong

Names released in Ark. shootings - Sikeston man killed in crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Police have released the names on Sunday of those killed and injured in Saturday afternoon's shootings in northeast Arkansas. Mollie Lair has the details tonight at 5:00.

A Sikeston, Mo. man is dead, and a woman injured, after an early morning wreck in Mississippi County, Missouri.

A Van Buren, Mo. man has died after his scooter was struck by a car early Saturday afternoon.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

