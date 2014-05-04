67-year-old Van Buren man killed in scooter, car crash

A Van Buren man has died after his scooter was struck by a car early Saturday afternoon.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol Troop G, the wreck happened around 12:20 p.m. Saturday on US 60, just outside of the Van Buren, Mo. city limits.

Troopers say a Honda Accord driven eastbound by an 87-year-old Finley Park, Illinois man hit the Yamaha Zuma, throwing the scooter's driver - Howard H. Wiley, 67, of Van Buren.

Howard H. Wiley was flown by helicopter to Southeast Health in Ellington where he was pronounced dead at 1:10 p.m.

The Illinois man was tested as required by Missouri law.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.