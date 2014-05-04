Sikeston man killed in SUV crash

A Sikeston man is dead after an early morning wreck in Mississippi County, Missouri.

It happened around 7:20 a.m. on Sunday on Highway 102, eight miles south of East Prairie.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol Troop E, Chad A. Harden, 34, of Sikeston, was pronounced dead by Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker at around 8 a.m.

Troopers say Heather Steelman, 23, of Sikeston, lost control of her SUV on a northbound Highway 102 curve before the vehicle overturned.

According to MHP, Harden was thrown from the vehicle. Troopers say he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Steelman was flown by helicopter to a Cape Girardeau hospital with moderate injuries.

