Cape Girardeau Boys and Girls Club hosts 'Join Hands Day'

The Cape Girardeau Boys and Girls Club hosted Join Hands Day on Saturday.

It's a Nationwide day of service.

Volunteers joined up at a building on Whitener Street for some remodeling.

They repainted the walls, refinished furniture, along with some gardening and cleaning, plus a special room just for the kids.

"It will definitely look a lot better than it did and the kids will have more fun being able to come in here and enjoy themselves," said Kayla Berry, volunteer.

"This is their space, this is a kids club," said Christ Dzurick, Data Management. "It's meant to be for them so they've had assistance in picking out these colors and they're actually getting the rollers out and they're actually working."

Chris Dzurick says the Boys and Girls club is the only after school program serving at-risk youth in the Cape Girardeau Area.

