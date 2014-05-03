Redhawks track and field squads sweep OVC titles

(Edwardsville, Ill.) -- The Southeast Missouri track and field teams swept the Ohio Valley Conference Championship Saturday. The men's squad tallied 207 points to earn a 12.5 point victory over Eastern Illinois while the women's team scored 141 points to earn the 7.5 point victory over Austin Peay.

The victories snapped a streak of five-straight sweeps by Eastern Illinois and was the first OVC Championship for the men since 2008. The last time the women won in 2006, the Redhawks also swept the championship.

The Redhawks dominance in the throwing events continued as Kevin Farley not only set a school record but also broke the Ohio Valley Conference record with a toss of 63.03 meters in the hammer throw.

Shon Kyle, who had a toss of 56.46 meters, joined him on the podium in second place. Jason Walker claimed fourth place with a toss of 54.02 meters.

Kyle and Farley flipped positions in the shot put. Kyle won the event with a personal best of 17.05 meters while Farley claimed the silver medal with a toss of 16.41 meters. Walker claimed fifth place with a toss of 14.74 meters.

Courtney Gapelu claimed her second-straight shot put title with a toss of 15.19 meters. Sarah Hall also finished on the podium with a toss of 14.32 meters in third place.Kayla Gutierrez finished in fifth place with a throw of 13.77 meters.

Chris Navarro won the gold medal in the decathlon in dominating fashion.Navarro finished with 6,274 points. Navarro won the 110-hurdles, discus and javelin as part of the five-event second day. Chris Martin finished in second place with 6,043 points.

In the triple jump, Chris Martin claimed the gold medal with a leap of 15.84 meters. Reggie Miller finished in sixth place with a jump of 14.70 meters while Alexander Anderson placed one spot behind in seventh place. Anderson's jump was 14.45 meters, a personal best in his first triple jump of the season.

On the women's side, Kim Moye grabbed the bronze medal with a leap of 12.34 meters. That is nearly a half-meter better than her previous career best.

Macy Ritter earned podium finish in the heptathlon. She scored 4,506 points to finish in third place, which was aided with a pair of second place performances n the long jump and javelin throw on Saturday.

Kayla Gutierrez grabbed a second place finish in the hammer throw with a toss of 57.97 meters. Bethany Pfeiffer claimed fourth place with a throw of 54.84 meters while Sarah Hall was just behind in fifth and a throw of 54.72 meters.

Courtney Gapelu claimed valuable points for the Redhawks in seventh place with a throw of 48.88 meters.

Blake Smith was just off his career-best in the 100-meter dash with a finish of 10.45 seconds and a second place showing. Kendrick Farr finished in fifth place in 10.8 seconds.

On the women's side, Prenecia Ponds garnered a third place finish in 11.99 seconds followed directly by Ayonna Cartwright who crossed the line in 12.20 seconds.

In what one of the most exciting races of the day, Chris Navarro finished in second place in the 110-meter hurdles in a time of 14.50 seconds.Trevor Daniel, of Eastern Illinois, edged Navarro crossing the line in 14.49 seconds. Mike Peters claimed the bronze medal in a season-best 14.55 seconds.

Cheyenne Tunti just missed the podium in the 400-meter dash, crossing the line in 55.25 seconds.

Ellis Maise garnered points for the Redhawks in the men's 400-meter dash, snagging a seventh place finish in 49.86 seconds.

In the 400-meter hurdles, Mike Peters claimed the bronze medal crossing the finish line in 53.00 seconds. Kendrick Farr had a seventh place finish in the 200-meter dash in 22.61 seconds. On the women's side in the 200-meter dash, Prenecia Ponds claimed fifth place in 24.56 seconds

Southeast head coach Eric Crumpecker was named the Men's Coach of the Year as voted on by his colleagues while Kayla Gutierrez was honored as the Field Athlete of the Year. Chris Martin received his trophy as the Male Freshman of the Year.