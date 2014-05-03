Lake, Rizzo HR, lead Arrieta, Cubs over Cardinals - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

CHICAGO (AP) - Junior Lake and Anthony Rizzo homered, leading Jake Arrieta and the Chicago Cubs past the St. Louis Cardinals 3-0 Saturday for their season-best third win in a row.

A day after the Cubs tagged St. Louis ace Adam Wainwright, they came back to beat Michael Wacha (2-3).

The Cubs have their longest winning streak since a three-game sweep of San Francisco in late July.

Arrieta struck out seven over 5 1-3 innings in his season debut. He gave up four hits.

Chicago's bullpen combined to pitch 3 2-3 scoreless innings. Brian Schlitter (1-0) got two outs for the win and Hector Rondon worked around a pair of leadoff singles in the ninth for his third save.

