USDA: Schnucks recalls Deli Curry White Meat Chicken Salad over possible Listeria concerns

Schnucks Kitchen of O’Fallon, Mo. is recalling approximately 130 pounds of Deli Curry White Meat Chicken salad product due to possible contamination with Listeria, according to the USDA.

The Chicken salad product, in three-pound bags, was produced on April 24, 2014, and shipped to Schnucks retail grocery locations for deli distribution in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin

Because the products were sold at deli counters, consumer packaging may vary. Plastic containers in various sizes may bear a purchase date between April 24, 2014 and May 2, 2014.

Bulk case labels or packaging may bear the case code 0989674 or 0963124 as well as establishment number “EST. P-13562” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was discovered when routine product sampling by FSIS personnel tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes on April 28.

According to the USDA, consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.