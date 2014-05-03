Remembering SIU student - Deadly Mo. crash - Ky. deadly shooting

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in W. KY.

2 died and 7 were injured on this stretch of highway last night (Source: M. Mohundro, Heartland News).

A memorial for Pravin Varughese was from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon at the Pavilion in Carbondale (Source: K. Brosseau, Heartland News).

People gathered in southern Illinois to remember an SIU student who died earlier this year. Kadee Brosseau reports.

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon said that a Mayfield man has been shot and killed after a family dispute on Hopewell Road approximately 2 miles east of Mayfield.

Senath-Hornersville High School students, faculty and staff hosted a "Splash and Dash" charity run Saturday, May 3 at Senath Williamson Park to benefit the Delta Children's Home in Kennett, Mo.

Two people are dead, and seven injured after a crash on Interstate 57 in Mississippi County, MO.

Today was the 140th running of the Kentucky Derby!

A Cape Girardeau store is joining the nation celebrating Free Comic Book Day.

Thirty-eight racers took the streets in the 2014 Soap Box Derby in Cape Girardeau on Saturday.

The East Prairie Fire Department hosted a 36 hour training course which wrapped up on Saturday.

Cape Riverfront Market opened Saturday downtown on Spanish Street.

