Remembering SIU student - Deadly Mo. crash - Ky. deadly shooting - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Remembering SIU student - Deadly Mo. crash - Ky. deadly shooting

A memorial for Pravin Varughese was from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon at the Pavilion in Carbondale (Source: K. Brosseau, Heartland News). A memorial for Pravin Varughese was from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon at the Pavilion in Carbondale (Source: K. Brosseau, Heartland News).
2 died and 7 were injured on this stretch of highway last night (Source: M. Mohundro, Heartland News). 2 died and 7 were injured on this stretch of highway last night (Source: M. Mohundro, Heartland News).
Police are investigating a deadly shooting in W. KY. Police are investigating a deadly shooting in W. KY.

People gathered in southern Illinois to remember an SIU student who died earlier this year. Kadee Brosseau reports.

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon said that a Mayfield man has been shot and killed after a family dispute on Hopewell Road approximately 2 miles east of Mayfield.

Senath-Hornersville High School students, faculty and staff hosted a "Splash and Dash" charity run Saturday, May 3 at Senath Williamson Park to benefit the Delta Children's Home in Kennett, Mo.

Two people are dead, and seven injured after a crash on Interstate 57 in Mississippi County, MO.

Today was the 140th running of the Kentucky Derby!

A Cape Girardeau store is joining the nation celebrating Free Comic Book Day.

Thirty-eight racers took the streets in the 2014 Soap Box Derby in Cape Girardeau on Saturday.

The East Prairie Fire Department hosted a 36 hour training course which wrapped up on Saturday.

Cape Riverfront Market opened Saturday downtown on Spanish Street.

Bryan McCormick says mild tonight and windy and warm under mostly sunny skies tomorrow!

Josh Frydan has Cards-Cubs and SEMO-Murray State baseball highlights.

Have a great evening - 

James Long
Kfvs12.com web producer

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

Powered by Frankly