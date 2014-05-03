Calloway County, Ky. man facing sodomy, incest charges - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Calloway County, Ky. man facing sodomy, incest charges

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A Calloway County man was arrested on sex-related charges Saturday, May 3 after an investigation by Kentucky State Police.

According to KSP, on Friday, May 2 - State Police say they received a complaint of sexual abuse.

A 52-year-old man was charged with one count of Incest, a class C felony.

The 52-year-old was also charged with two counts of Sodomy 3rd Degree, a class D felony.

He was booked into the Calloway County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing by Detective Kyle Nall and Sergeant Dean Patterson with the Kentucky State Police.

