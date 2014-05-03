SE Mo. fire departments wrap up training

East Prairie Fire Department hosted a 36 hour training course which wrapped up on Saturday.

According to Mark Ford, Missouri State Fire Instructor, around a dozen fire fighters from Anniston, Wyatt, and East Prairie, Mo. Fire Departments trained on several different areas that include live burns, putting out standard combustibles, air pack training, ladder safety, controlling hoses and overall safety.

On Saturday, one area they focused on was putting out car fires. Using propane tanks and a car installed with pipes, fire fighters came in at an angle, due to bumpers possible exploding, and extinguished the fire in the car with the training they learned.

The training was part of the Missouri State Fire Marshal requirements.

The city of Kennett let fire fighters use their car. Propane was provided by MFA Oil and Mississippi County Emergency Management Agency donated items.

