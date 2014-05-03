Pravin Varughese memorial held in Carbondale - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Pravin Varughese memorial held in Carbondale

People gathered in southern Illinois to remember an SIU student who died earlier this year.

A memorial for Pravin Varughese was from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon at the Pavilion in Carbondale.

Varughese body was found in a wooded area in Carbondale back in February.

His family is calling his death suspicious.

They paid for a second toxicology exam.

That test came back negative for drugs and alcohol, however, results from the official autopsy won't be available for about two more weeks.

The 19-year-old SUI student's body was found back in February in a wooded area behind Buffalo Wild Wings. Lovely, Pravin's mother, says details about that night are still unknown.

"We are just pleading, if somebody knows about that night from 11:30 to 12:30, whatever happened, please come forward," said Lovely.

She says the family has received no official documentation from law enforcement, just phone calls.

"Said, there were no alcohol or drugs in his blood," she said.

Other family members, like Pravin's uncle, say many pieces of the puzzle surrounding his death are still missing.

"We don't believe they gave the justice for us. So, we want further investigation for Pravin's death."

Family members of Molly Young were also there - another local family seeking answers about their loved ones death about two years ago.

