Pravin Varughese memorial held in Carbondale

The toxicology reports are back in connection to the February death of an SIU student, according to the victim's mother.

The toxicology reports are back in connection to the February death of an SIU student, according to the victim's mother.

The toxicology reports are back in connection to the February death of an SIU student, according to the victim's mother.

The toxicology reports are back in connection to the February death of an SIU student, according to the victim's mother.

Mother: No drugs in SIU student's system at death

Mother: No drugs in SIU student's system at death

A memorial service will be held in honor of an Southern Illinois University student who died in February.

A memorial service will be held in honor of an Southern Illinois University student who died in February.

A memorial service will be held in honor of an Southern Illinois University student who died in February.

A memorial service will be held in honor of an Southern Illinois University student who died in February.

The Jackson County state's attorney refutes statements by the attorney for the Varughese family.

The Jackson County state's attorney refutes statements by the attorney for the Varughese family.

The Jackson County state's attorney refutes statements by the attorney for the Varughese family.

The Jackson County state's attorney refutes statements by the attorney for the Varughese family.

The Illinois State Police say it was a routine stop, but would that have helped local law enforcement in the case of a missing Southern Illinois University student?

The Illinois State Police say it was a routine stop, but would that have helped local law enforcement in the case of a missing Southern Illinois University student?

The Illinois State Police say it was a routine stop, but would that have helped local law enforcement in the case of a missing Southern Illinois University student?

The Illinois State Police say it was a routine stop, but would that have helped local law enforcement in the case of a missing Southern Illinois University student?

New details in the missing SIU student case

New details in the missing SIU student case

People gathered in southern Illinois to remember an SIU student who died earlier this year.

A memorial for Pravin Varughese was from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon at the Pavilion in Carbondale.

Varughese body was found in a wooded area in Carbondale back in February.

His family is calling his death suspicious.

They paid for a second toxicology exam.

That test came back negative for drugs and alcohol, however, results from the official autopsy won't be available for about two more weeks.

The 19-year-old SUI student's body was found back in February in a wooded area behind Buffalo Wild Wings. Lovely, Pravin's mother, says details about that night are still unknown.

"We are just pleading, if somebody knows about that night from 11:30 to 12:30, whatever happened, please come forward," said Lovely.

She says the family has received no official documentation from law enforcement, just phone calls.

"Said, there were no alcohol or drugs in his blood," she said.

Other family members, like Pravin's uncle, say many pieces of the puzzle surrounding his death are still missing.

"We don't believe they gave the justice for us. So, we want further investigation for Pravin's death."

Family members of Molly Young were also there - another local family seeking answers about their loved ones death about two years ago.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.