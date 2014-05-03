Free Comic Book Day in Cape Girardeau - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Free Comic Book Day in Cape Girardeau

Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A Cape Girardeau store is joining the nation celebrating Free Comic Book Day.

Comics were flying off the shelves at Coffee's Comics and Games on Saturday.

The store's owner says it is a great event and is growing every year and it's a great way to get people of all ages involved in comics.

The owner says it also promotes reading for kids and encourages everyone to check out the range of comic books there are for all ages.

