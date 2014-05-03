Three Rivers College plans student registration events in Bootheel

Three Rivers College plans to hold student registration events at the Caruthersville Public Library and the Delta Center in Portageville.

The events will be held on May 7, and then every Thursday starting May 21 through July.

Registration at the Delta Center will be from 8 a.m. to noon, and registration at Caruthersville will be from 1 to 5 p.m.

The events are designed to make it more convenient for Portageville and Caruthersville residents to register for Three Rivers classes. Current and prospective students attending the event can register for classes offered at any of the college’s locations, as well as those offered at the Delta Center, Caruthersville High School, or online.

Students who need more detail on these classes, or on classes offered at other Three Rivers locations, should go to trcc.edu and click on “Search for Classes.”

“We believe that all of our region’s residents have a right to affordable, high-quality education,” said Ann Matthews, Director of the Three Rivers Center at Kennett. “These sessions help make a Three Rivers education easily accessible to all potential students in Caruthersville and Portageville.”

New students can also register at the Poplar Bluff campus, and at Centers in Sikeston, Dexter, Malden, and Kennett.

For more information or to schedule an advising appointment, call the Center at Kennett at 573-888-6381.

