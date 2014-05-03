SIC nursing student pinning ceremony held

Southeastern Illinois College’s Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) students and Practical Nursing (PN) students had a pinning ceremony on Friday, May 9.

In 2013, 97 percent of SIC’s ADN students passed their exams and 100 percent of SIC PN students passed the first time.

ADN Students include: Billie Rhine (Carrier Mills), Perry Dale Pound (Marion), Hannah Brown (New Burnside), Sarah Evitts (Simpson), and Jessica Hewitt (Shawneetown).

Students from Carmi are Jeanne Hamblin, Alexandria Hunsinger, and Heather Preston.

Students from Eldorado are Racheal Cantrell, Lauren Chaffin, Molly Davis, and Kimberly Rheude.

Students from Harrisburg are Lisa Buchanan, Jessica Dunn, Brandon Edward, Brandi Funburg, Heather Gatton, Kasey King, Stephani Prather, Heather Gatton, Robie Williams, and Tera Winters.

PN Students include Jennifer Applegate and Katherine Applegate from Anna; Tayler Browning, Emily Madden and Kelsey Pearce from Carmi; Jessica Jaegers and Jana Mitchell from Carrier Mills; Morgan Cinkovich from Cave-In-Rock; Anne Ellis from Clayton, N.M.; Coty Wece of Crab Orchard; Kaitlin Bailey, Nicolette Morrison, and Alisha Turcott from Eldorado; Makenzie Bradley and Kaye Deneen from Equality; Melissa Anderson and Ashleigh Slone of Galatia; and Ashlyn Haner of Golconda.

PN Students from Harrisburg include Ryan Brasher, Scotty Cullers, Andrea Dillon, Jessica Green, Jordan Joyner, Stacy Knight, Christopher Mathis, Matthew Milligan, Tabitha Neely, Patrick O'Connor, Danielle Price, Haley Proctor, Sarah Schmitt, and Arial Suits.

Tracy Wasson of Herod; Jason Jackson of Marion; Brittany Webb of McLeansboro; Alex Cooley of Muddy; Ashlyn Zaranti of New Burnside; Jennifer Autumn Simpson of New Haven; Morgan Barton, Devin Walters of Norris City; Judy Robinson of Omaha; Jessica Skaggs of Raleigh; and Marie Walton of Shawneetown will all be completing their PN programs.

For more information on nursing, contact Amy Murphy, director of nursing, at 618-252-5400, ext. 2330 or nursing@sic.edu, or visit www.sic.edu/nursing.

Registration is now being accepted for the part-time PN program, which begins in January 2015.

