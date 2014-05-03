McCracken County High School senior signs with Ky. Wesleyan - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

McCracken County High School senior signs with Ky. Wesleyan

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

McCracken County High School senior Preston Frommeyer has officially signed to play baseball with Kentucky Wesleyan College in Owensboro, Kentucky at MCHS.

Frommeyer is a four-year member of McCracken County baseball teams.

His current record is 5-0 as a starting pitcher with the McCracken County Mustangs. Frommeyer has received the Academic All-State Award twice.

Frommeyer is currently ranked number 41 in Kentucky according to Prep Baseball Report’s rankings.

