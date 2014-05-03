McCracken County High School senior signs with Ky. Wesleyan

McCracken County High School senior Preston Frommeyer has officially signed to play baseball with Kentucky Wesleyan College in Owensboro, Kentucky at MCHS.

Frommeyer is a four-year member of McCracken County baseball teams.

His current record is 5-0 as a starting pitcher with the McCracken County Mustangs. Frommeyer has received the Academic All-State Award twice.

Frommeyer is currently ranked number 41 in Kentucky according to Prep Baseball Report’s rankings.

