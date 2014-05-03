SIU rep to discuss 2+2 program at RLC

A representative from Southern Illinois University Carbondale will visit Rend Lake College from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Monday to meet with students about the distance-delivered associate degree program.

There will also be information about a new 2+2 agreement helping students build on their education.

The distance-delivered program at RLC also starts enrollment Monday with classes beginning August 18.

The 2+2 agreement with SIUC will then allow the students in the distance-delivered program to transfer with all pre-requisites completed after graduating.

Students can stop by the Private Dining Area in the Student Center between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday to speak with the representative and have questions answered regarding the agreement.

“Our students can use our new program to get an online degree in business administration or accounting that will then roll right into the same programs at SIUC as juniors,” said Mark Jornd, Business Associate Professor. “A representative from SIUC will be on campus to speak with students and work alongside RLC. We welcome all students to stop by and find out more information.”

This new distance-delivered format allows most class work to be completed at the student’s convenience, making it well suited to working adults, stay-at-home parents and more. Those enrolling in the program will pay in-district tuition regardless of residency.

To set up a registration appointment or for more information, contact the Rend Lake College Academic Advisement Center at 618-437-5321, Ext. 1266, or at advising@rlc.edu. For more information about RLC, visit www.rlc.edu/journey.

