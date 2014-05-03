'Sugar Bowl Social' to benefit food pantry - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

'Sugar Bowl Social' to benefit food pantry

MAYFIELD, KY (KFVS) -

The Sugar Bowl Social will be held at the Trace Creek Family Life Center with all proceeds going to the Mayfield Graves County Food Pantry.

The event is open to all women and features all the deserts you can eat plus a bowl to take home.

The Sugar Bowl Social will take place Thursday, May 8 from 6-8:00 p.m. and ticket prices are $15 each.

For more information or to buy tickets, call 270-705-6062. Organizers say no tickets will be sold at the door.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

Powered by Frankly