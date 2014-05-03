'Sugar Bowl Social' to benefit food pantry

The Sugar Bowl Social will be held at the Trace Creek Family Life Center with all proceeds going to the Mayfield Graves County Food Pantry.

The event is open to all women and features all the deserts you can eat plus a bowl to take home.

The Sugar Bowl Social will take place Thursday, May 8 from 6-8:00 p.m. and ticket prices are $15 each.

For more information or to buy tickets, call 270-705-6062. Organizers say no tickets will be sold at the door.

