Jury convicts southern Illinois man in abuse case - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jury convicts southern Illinois man in abuse case

Willie Gaston (Source: Jackson Co. Jail) Willie Gaston (Source: Jackson Co. Jail)
JACKSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A Jackson County jury returned a guilty verdict against a man accused of sexually abusing a 6-year-old.

Prosecutors say Willie Gaston's victim told her mother what happened in November 2013.

Forensic experts say Gaston's DNA was found on the child's clothing.

Gaston could face up to 14 years in prison.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

Powered by Frankly