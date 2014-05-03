Jury convicts southern Ill. man of possessing stolen car - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jury convicts southern Ill. man of possessing stolen car

A jury has convicted a southern Illinois man of possessing a stolen car.

According to the state's attorney, Vonzell D. Williams, 29, of Murphysboro, Ill., has been convicted by a jury of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and theft of property exceeding $10,000, both class 2 felonies.

The trial was held on Wednesday, April 30 and Thursday, May 1, 2014.

The $24,000 Dodge Challenger SRT-8 came from an Evansville dealership. Williams had been stopped by police and officers learned car had Mo. dealer's plates.

This investigation was conducted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Murphysboro Police Department and the Evansville, Indiana, Police Department Auto Theft Unit.

