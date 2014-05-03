Soapbox Derby held in Cape Girardeau - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Soapbox Derby held in Cape Girardeau

Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
(Source: Mike Mohundro, Heartland News) (Source: Mike Mohundro, Heartland News)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Thirty-eight racers took the streets in the 2014 Soap Box Derby in Cape Girardeau on Saturday. There were 16 stock racers, 22 super stock racers and a Super KidsClassic division.

Sprigg Street was blocked off from Bertling Street to Lexington as racers put the pedal to the pavement and try to win their division.

Stock results:

1)  Amelia Shemonic 

2) Jeremiah kunz

3) Paige dewrock

4) Matthew halter

Super stock results:

1) Camdyn Shemonic

2) Dylan muench

3) Hannah bond

4) Zoie Palmer

Camdyn and Amelia Shemonic (sister and brother/ twins) go to Akron, Ohio for nationals.

