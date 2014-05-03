Cape Riverfront Market packed on opening day - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Riverfront Market packed on opening day

Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
(Source: Mike Mohundro, Heartland News)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Cape Riverfront Market opened Saturday downtown on Spanish Street.

Around 800 people showed up to look at and buy from 31 booths. There was a wide variety of local fruits and vegetables, specialty farm goods, baked items and artesian crafts.

Cape Riverfront Market is a volunteer-driven market which runs every Saturday from 8 a.m. - noon.

