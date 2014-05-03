Crews remove power pack from Hirsch Tower

Broadway Street in Cape Girardeau was blocked off for the most of Saturday morning. Crews were wrapping up around 11:30 a.m.

Crews worked on removing a power pack for a cell tower from the top of the KFVS-12 building, Hirsch Tower.

Detours were in place at Fountain and Lorimer Streets.

A big crane was used to take down the power pack safely.

