Storm warning test Saturday in Poplar Bluff - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Storm warning test Saturday in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

A test of the Poplar Bluff and Butler County Storm Warning Systems will be conducted at noon on Saturday, according to the Poplar Bluff Police Department.

