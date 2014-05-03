Missing Ky man found dead in submerged car

BEETLE, Ky. (AP) - The body of a northeastern Kentucky man who had been missing since Tuesday night has been found inside his submerged vehicle.

The Independent reported (http://bit.ly/1iOGRqk ) that 73-year-old Enoch McGinnis of Beetle, died after his vehicle was apparently swept off a low-water bridge during a period of heavy rainfall.

Law enforcement officials say McGinnis' car was found partially submerged in Little Fork Creek near the Carter-Greenup County line on Friday morning.

McGinnis was last seen on Tuesday night. Family members had been searching for him since Wednesday, but his vehicle was not visible until the creek began receding.

McGinnis was pronounced dead at the scene by Carter County Coroner George Sparks, who ordered his body sent to the state Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

Information from: The Independent, http://www.dailyindependent.com

