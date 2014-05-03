Man shot and killed in Graves County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man shot and killed in Graves County

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon said that a Mayfield man has been shot and killed after a family dispute on Hopewell Road approximately 2 miles east of Mayfield. 

Redmon said the shooting took place around 1:20am Saturday morning. 

No charges have been filed at this time as the investigation is continuing.

