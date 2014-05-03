2 dead, 7 injured in crash on Interstate 57

Two people are dead, and seven injured after a crash on Interstate 57 in Mississippi County, MO.According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, a 2001 Oldsmobile Silhouette was going North on Interstate 57 about 7 miles North of Charleston, Mo, when the vehicle ran off the left side of the road, overcorrected and overturned, ejecting seven occupants at about 10:30 Friday evening.Richard and Roger Kiger were pronounced dead at the scene by the Mississippi County Coroner. Richard Kiger was 55-years-old and from Clinton, IN, while Roger Kiger was 57-years-old from Rockville, IN.Janet Fortner, 51, of Montezuma, IN was the driver of the vehicle and is in serious condition.Bonnie Hastings, 53 of Clinton, IN faces serious injuries. One-year old Betty Johnson, of Clinton, IN is in moderate condition.Authorities are unsure how old Jacob Johnson is, but he faces minor injuries. Kim Johnson of Clinton, IN faces serious injuries, but again authorities are unsure of her age.Glenn Kiger, 62 of Rockville, IN is in moderate condition, while Lenora Kiger, 52, of Clinton, IN faces moderate injuries.We're told no one in the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt.