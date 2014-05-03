Heartland Sports scores from Friday 5/2 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Sports scores from Friday 5/2

Here are Heartland Sports scores from Friday 5/2.

MLB
St. Louis---5
Chicago---6

NCAA Baseball
Murray State---5
SEMO---6
Final 12

H.S Softball District Final
Leopold---9
Woodland---5

H.S. Baseball

Notre Dame---8
Dexter---2

Kennett---10
NMCC---3

Poplar Bluff---4
Jackson---0

Cape Central---4
Sikeston---10






Powered by Frankly