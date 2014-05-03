Kennett residents attend Job Fair - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Kennett residents attend Job Fair

KENNETT, MO (KFVS) -

Folks in Kennett were able to see what kind of job and education opportunities exist for them.

Representatives from several colleges were at the Three Rivers Center in Kennett.

Employers like Anchor Packaging, Wal-Mart, and The Visiting Nurses Association were also available.

Organizers say it's all about opportunities.

"Today, we have different vendors of jobs from around the community," said an organizer. "They're hiring right now. We have kids who are sending in their resumes come talk to us, you know, we are looking to hire right now. You know, I think it's invaluable. You know, they're learning skills to get a job, how to maintain a job, and just be a positive citizen."

For more information on upcoming events, you can visit Three Rivers College website.

