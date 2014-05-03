Youth DWI campaign to crack down drunk drivers

Law enforcement officers will be working even harder to keep you safe from drunk drivers for the next two weeks.

The Youth DWI enforcement campaign will work to crack down on drunk drivers.

That included setting up sobriety checkpoints and other stepped-up efforts.

Officer Darin Hickey with the Cape Girardeau Police department says drunk drivers risk more than just legal trouble.

"Impaired driving is still poor driving behavior," said Hickey. "You don't want to be impaired while you're behind the wheel. You don't want to put your life, other people's life or your family member's life at risk."

More than 200 people were killed on Missouri roads back in 2012.

