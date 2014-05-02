SIU fraternity gives back to vets

Some Illinois college students took a break from their studies tonight to give back to those who served our country.

The Sigma Pi Fraternity at Southern Illinois University hosted a banquet with the proceeds going to the Wounded Warrior Project and SIU veteran services.

The guys say they have been planning this event for more than a year and are honored to give back to our service men and women.

"Well, veterans have given so much to us through their service and undying support of our country, we felt the least we could do is do this little event for them and we show them our support," said Mustafa Abullah, an SIU student.

Members of the fraternity hope to make this an annual event.

