Young artist show off talent at Arts Council of SE Mo.

Liz Montgomery with the Arts council talked about how important it is for young people to express themselves.

Some young artists got a chance to show off their talents tonight at the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri.

Students from all over the eighth district submitted works.

"We had almost double the entries this year as we did last year," said Montgomery. "So, when people see that others are participating in things like that it raises their desire to participate in culture and develop their ideas and that's what artwork really is it's about; sharing your ideas and if you don't have the art forms to do that, music and dance and visual arts like we're representing today then you're losing a part of yourself and your identity as a culture."

Reigning Miss Missouri Shelby Ringdahl announced the best in show winner.

Cape Central Junior Elizabeth Green won the award with he mixed media piece titled, "Barn's Corner.

