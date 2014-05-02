16 new U.S. citizens take oath in Cape Girardeau

There are 16 new U.S. citizens living in southeast Missouri.

A naturalization ceremony took place at the federal courthouse Friday morning in Cape Girardeau.

Sixteen people from 11 different countries took the oath of citizenship and one of the new citizens told us it was an incredibly overwhelming experience.

"Aw, I feel pretty good. It's exciting. Kind of overwhelmed a little bit. But I feel really good," said Yen Soo Hon, a new U.S. citizen.

"Absolutely. I hope I can attend every one in our congressional district because that is one of the most uplifting and one of the greatest moments of watching, serving as a member of Congress for the 8th district," said Rep. Jason Smith (R) Mo. Sixteen people who are proud to become full blooded American citizens."

There are several qualifications applicants have to meet to become a citizen, that includes becoming a legal permanent resident, be able to read, write, speak, and understand English, and have some knowledge of U.S. history and government.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.