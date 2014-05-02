3 taken into custody after multi-agency bust

At about 9 a.m. on Friday May 2, two search warrants were executed at the same time within the city limits of Charleston.

Officers of the Charleston DPS, the SEMO Drug Task Force, Sikeston DPS, Missouri State Highway Patrol, DEA, FBI, ATF and the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office searched homes at 503 South Green Street and 411 North Heggie Street.

Authorities say three people were taken into custody and a number of items and narcotics were seized. Formal charges are pending against those in custody.