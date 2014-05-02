SE Redhawks beat Murray in 12 innings

That's a way to clinch an OVC tourney bid!

The first-place SE. Missouri Redhawks beat Murray State 6-5 in 12 innings Friday night in Cape Girardeau.



According to AD Mark Alnutt, the Redhawks are now 20-5 and first place in the OVC.

SU starter Cameron Finch did not factor in the decision, but did all he could to give the Breds a chance to win.

According to a news release from Murray State, the senior allowed three runs, two earned, on six hits over six innings. He also tied his career high with eight strikeouts. Cody Maerz (1-6) was saddled with the loss after posting a nearly identical line to Finch. Maerz went 5.1 innings, giving up three runs, two earned, on five hits and three strikeouts.

Perry Middleton the fifth SEMO pitcher of the game, got credit for the win after retiring both hitters he faced.

The teams play again Saturday at 2 p.m. in Cape Girardeau.

