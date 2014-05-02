Illinois girl's prosthetic hand made by 3D printer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) - A 9-year-old girl from northern Illinois is getting a prosthetic hand made for her by high school students with a 3D printer.

Such 3D printers are used around the world to lower the cost of prosthetics. WNIJ-Northern Public Radio reports (http://bit.ly/1i7slds ) Kylie Wicker of Roscoe was born without working fingers on her left hand. She's excited about what she'll be able to do with her new hand, which is made of plastic and responds to wrist movement.

Students in an engineering graphics class at Boylan High School in Rockford produced the prosthetic hand using online instructions from a South African group called Robohand.

The high school's website says publicity about the project has been "both positive and a bit overwhelming." The website directs people interested to Robohand for more information.

Information from: WNIJ-FM, http://www.northernpublicradio.org/

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.