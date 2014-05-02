New bill could impact your next cookout - New charges in bus crash - Kentucky Derby fashion

It's about what you wear to the Derby! (Source: MGN)

If a federal law goes through as written, it could be even harder for ranchers to feed their cattle.

Good evening - We told you last night that beef prices are on the rise because of a six-decade low in the supply of beef.



Part of the reason is because ranchers were forced to sell off many of their beef. Last year's drought in Texas caused hay and feed prices to skyrocket. And, if a federal law goes through as written, it could be even harder for ranchers to feed their cattle.



It looks like it could be another long weekend for lawbreakers in Southeast Missouri.

Health alert: The CDC confirms its first case of MERS virus in America.

There are new details on a day care bus crash in southern Illinois - Illinois state police now say the garbage truck that struck a day care bus did not have working breaks. The driver now faces charges.

What do you think about this? A lawyer wants to video upcoming Missouri execution. Russell Bucklew was convicted of shooting Michael Sanders to death, in Cape Girardeau County in 1996.

Todd will have more from his interview today with Kony Ealy, an all-state football player from New Madrid County Central, a defensive lineman for Mizzou, and a projected first round NFL draft pick. Also, look for Murray State-SEMO baseball highlights.

