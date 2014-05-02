Alma Schrader students run marathon - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Alma Schrader students run marathon

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Some students at the Alma Schrader Elementary in Cape Girardeau completed a marathon Friday.

It was all part of the Marathon Kids Club.

The kids stay after school one afternoon each week to run a mile together.

They also log a good deed and read a book each week.

So, by the end of the year, they've run a marathon and completed 26 good deeds and read 26 books.

Members of the group finished their last mile on Friday.

The entire school was outside to help cheer them on.

They also got medals at the end of their race.

