1 lane of new Ledbetter Bridge to be restricted on May 5

A contractor plans to limit traffic to one lane in each direction on the new US 60 Tennessee River Bridge at Ledbetter starting Monday, May 5.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, traffic will be restricted to one lane starting at about 6 a.m. to allow diamond grinding of the driving surface on the bridge decking.

Transportation officials say diamond grinding removes ripples from the concrete surface to create a smoother ride.

The contractor will grind one lane in each direction, then shift traffic to allow work on the other lane.

Drivers should be alert for equipment, flaggers, and maintenance personnel on the bridge deck in close proximity to traffic flow.

The New Ledbetter Bridge has a 45 mile per hour speed limit.

The is expected to take a couple of weeks, weather permitting.

The New US 60 Tennessee River Bridge, also known as the New Ledbetter Bridge, is at McCracken County mile point 20.634 and Livingston County mile point 0.0.

