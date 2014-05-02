1 lane of new Ledbetter Bridge to be restricted on May 5 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

1 lane of new Ledbetter Bridge to be restricted on May 5

(KYTC) (KYTC)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A contractor plans to limit traffic to one lane in each direction on the new US 60 Tennessee River Bridge at Ledbetter starting Monday, May 5.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, traffic will be restricted to one lane starting at about 6 a.m. to allow diamond grinding of the driving surface on the bridge decking.

Transportation officials say diamond grinding removes ripples from the concrete surface to create a smoother ride.

The contractor will grind one lane in each direction, then shift traffic to allow work on the other lane.

Drivers should be alert for equipment, flaggers, and maintenance personnel on the bridge deck in close proximity to traffic flow.

The New Ledbetter Bridge has a 45 mile per hour speed limit.

The is expected to take a couple of weeks, weather permitting.

The New US 60 Tennessee River Bridge, also known as the New Ledbetter Bridge, is at McCracken County mile point 20.634 and Livingston County mile point 0.0.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

Powered by Frankly