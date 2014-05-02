Man accused of deadly fire in court

A man facing four murder charges in connection with the deaths of four children who died in a fire in Percy, Illinois has been found fit to stand trial.

A man facing four murder charges in connection with the deaths of four children who died in a fire in Percy, Illinois has been found fit to stand trial.

A man facing four murder charges in connection with the death of four children who died in a fire in Percy, Illinois has been found fit to stand trial.

A man facing four murder charges in connection with the death of four children who died in a fire in Percy, Illinois has been found fit to stand trial.

Man charged with murder of 4 children after fire found fit to stand trial

Man charged with murder of 4 children after fire found fit to stand trial

The man accused of starting a fire that killed four children in Percy, Illinois was in court Thursday.

The man accused of starting a fire that killed four children in Percy, Illinois was in court Thursday.

The man accused of starting a fire that killed four children in Percy, Illinois was in court Thursday. 33- year-old Derrick Twardoski is charged with four counts of first degree murder in the connection

The man accused of starting a fire that killed four children in Percy, Illinois was in court Thursday. 33- year-old Derrick Twardoski is charged with four counts of first degree murder in the connection

Derrick J. Twardoski is charged with four counts of first degree murder by Randolph County State's Attorney Jeremy R. Walker.

The man accused of starting a fire that killed four children in Percy, Illinois was in court on Friday, May 2.

Derrick Twardoski, 33, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the connection with the deadly fire he allegedly set in May 2013.

In court, a Randolph County judge ruled the defense must hire experts to test DNA evidence in the case.

No trial date has been set.

Ethan Owen, 12, Kailey Owen, 9, Brandon and Landon Owen, both 5 (twin brothers), died in the fire that broke out before 2 a.m. on May 10, 2013.

An uncle of the father of the home says the four children who died were sleeping on the second floor of the home.

Percy is a village in a rural area that is home to about 1,000 people. Percy is about 60 miles southeast of St. Louis.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.