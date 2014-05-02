Man accused of deadly fire in court - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man accused of deadly fire in court

Derrick J. Twardoski is charged with four counts of first degree murder by Randolph County State's Attorney Jeremy R. Walker. Derrick J. Twardoski is charged with four counts of first degree murder by Randolph County State's Attorney Jeremy R. Walker.
The Owen children The Owen children
The burnt home in Percy. The burnt home in Percy.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

The man accused of starting a fire that killed four children in Percy, Illinois was in court on Friday, May 2.

Derrick Twardoski, 33, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the connection with the deadly fire he allegedly set in May 2013.

In court, a Randolph County judge ruled the defense must hire experts to test DNA evidence in the case.

No trial date has been set.

Ethan Owen, 12, Kailey Owen, 9, Brandon and Landon Owen, both 5 (twin brothers), died in the fire that broke out before 2 a.m. on May 10, 2013.

An uncle of the father of the home says the four children who died were sleeping on the second floor of the home.

Percy is a village in a rural area that is home to about 1,000 people. Percy is about 60 miles southeast of St. Louis.

