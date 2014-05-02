Day care bus crash - Birds Point levee anniversary - Kony Ealy

It was a scary morning for several small children and their parents when a garbage truck hit a bus with children from a day care in Williamson County. Several children had minor or non-life threatening injuries. Allison Twaits has been following the story all day and gives us updates on how it happened.It was also a scary morning for a family in Lilbourn when a 3-year-old boy went missing . Police found him hiding under a bed in his home.If you were in the Sikeston area around noon, you may have seen a lot of police activity. A man was arrested after a police chase This story is just heartbreaking. An 8-year-old boy was killed while trying to save his 12-year-old sister from a rapist.

Police in McLeansboro are searching for the suspect in a theft that happened last night.

A Mississippi County man faces felony charges after he was caught sneaking drugs into the Mississippi County Detention Center. An officer noticed a baggie "protruding from the inmate's body cavity."

We've heard of the dangers of texting behind the wheel for new and young drivers, but now a new study says passengers might be more distracting. A study published in the Journal of Adolescent Health says that driver's actions like texting or using a cell phone appeared less likely to cause a serious incident than passengers' behavior. Christy Millweard explains on Heartland News at Six.



Do you remember what happened today three years ago in the Heartland? Holly Brantley takes us back to the Birds Point Levee where the Corps of Engineers blasted part of the levee to help flooding on the Mississippi River. Here is our story from three years ago

On Heartland Sports at Six, Todd Richards talks to projected first round NFL draft pick and New Madrid native Kony Ealy.I hope you have a spectacular weekend!Christy HendricksDigital Content Director