Sheriff: Baggie of drugs protruding from inmate's body cavity

A Mississippi County man faces felony charges after he was caught last week sneaking drugs into the Mississippi County Detention Center.Mississippi County Sheriff Keith Moore says Kyrron Dawon Haynes was booked Monday night following his arrest for possession of a controlled substance.During the intake process, an officer noticed a baggie protruding from the inmate’s body cavity. The baggy had 19 individually wrapped baggies which each contained a white rocklike substance.A field test determined the baggies to have cocaine. The baggies were placed into evidence for submission to the SEMO Crime Lab.Kyrron Dawon Haynes, 19, of Charleston is charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, a class B felony punishable upon conviction by up to 15 years in the Department of Corrections.Haynes remains in the Mississippi County Detention Center with his bond set at $100,000 on Friday morning.