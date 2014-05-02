East Prairie man arrested in liquor store burglary - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

East Prairie man arrested in liquor store burglary

EAST PRAIRIE, MO (KFVS) -

A man from East Prairie is facing felony charges for a liquor store burglary.

According to Mississippi County Sheriff Keith Moore, an investigation began when a deputy was called to a burglary at a business near Whiting on April 15.

A witness told the deputy a man ran from the scene on foot.

Moore says a review of surveillance video positively identified the man as 41-year-old Matthew Derrell Bell. 

According to the deputy's report on the incident, Bell broke a window and squeezed between the bars to get inside the business.

Once inside, the store’s alarm system was triggered and Bell went back out through the window and fled.

Bell was taken into custody a short time later and an interview with Bell revealed his acted alone in the burglary.

He was then charged with burglary in the first degree and one county of misdemeanor property damage.

Bell's bond was set at $50,000.

