3-year-old boy found in Lilbourn

LILBOURN, MO (KFVS) - A 3-year-old boy who was missing in Lilbourn Friday morning has been found safe.

According to the New Madrid County Sheriff's Office, crews were searching for a 3-year-old boy with red shorts, a black shirt, and John Deer boots.

Lilbourn Police Chief Dennis Young says the boy was found after a 30 minute search.

The boy was found hiding in his home.

