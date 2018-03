3-year-old boy found in Lilbourn

A 3-year-old boy who was missing in Lilbourn Friday morning has been found safe.According to the New Madrid County Sheriff's Office, crews were searching for a 3-year-old boy with red shorts, a black shirt, and John Deer boots.Lilbourn Police Chief Dennis Young says the boy was found after a 30 minute search.The boy was found hiding in his home.Stay with Heartland News and kfvs12.com for updates.