Heartland Cooks: Laura's Chocolate Swirl Cheesecake

This week’s Heartland Cook shares a sweet family recipe for Chocolate Swirl Cheesecake.

KFVS Meteorologist Laura Wibbenmeyer’s mother passed this recipe down to her, and she plans to pass it down to her daughters some day.

Ingredients:

Crust

1/3 cup melted butter

1 ½ cup graham cracker crumbs

1/3 cup of sugar

Filling

3 (8 oz.) packages cream cheese

1 ½ cup of sugar

3 eggs

2 cups sour cream

1 teaspoon real vanilla

Directions:

Preheat oven to 475 degrees.

Crust: Mix melted butter, graham cracker crumbs and 1/3 cup sugar. Press into spring form pan (you can line pan with parchment paper or spray with non-stick cooking spray). Place spring pan on cookie sheet, pizza pan or foil to catch any drips.

Chocolate swirl: Melt 1 cup chocolate chips and ½ cup of sugar in double boiler to avoid scorching. Heat until chips melt and mixture is smooth. Remove from heat and set aside.

Cheesecake Filling: Separate egg yolk and egg white into two different bowls. (Egg whites should go in glass bowl to mix) Beat egg white with an electric mixer to a stiff white peak. In a large mixing bowl, beat cream cheese,sour cream, sugar, vanilla, and egg yolks until all ingredients are well blended. Fold in egg whites gently into cream cheese mixture using a spatula.

Pour half of cream cheese mixture on top of graham cracker crust in spring form pan. Drop dollops of chocolate mixture on top and swirl with a fork. Add the remaining cream cheese filling, spoon additional chocolate on top and swirl.

Bake 10 minutes at 475 degrees. Reduce heat to 325 degrees and cook for 50 minutes. Cool at room temperature then refrigerate.

